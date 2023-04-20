Sinfonia Cymru’s new tour will see some of the best under 30s musicians in the UK perform free concerts at over 20 community venues across Wales, including Ceredigion.
This forms an important part of Sinfonia Cymru’s campaign to make high-quality music and classical music accessible to everyone in Wales.
Caroline Tress, chief executive of Sinfonia Cymru, said: “Sinfonia Cymru are passionate about ensuring that everyone in Wales can access high-quality music, and we also want to encourage more people in Wales to give classical music a go! Thanks to the Arts Council of Wales and the Colwinston Trust for supporting us and ensuring we can offer these community concerts for free, whilst still supporting our amazing musicians.”
Sinfonia Cymru is known for playing a wide range of music, from covers of popular rock anthems to jazz music, Welsh folk music as well as original work.
Sinfonia Cymru recently collaborated with Casi Wyn, Sir Bryn Terfel, John Cale and Abel Selaocoe!
Tammy Daly, general manager at Sinfonia Cymru, said: “Our audiences loved the unique mix of music styles within these short, informal concerts. This year again, expect a fun mix, including classical pieces, some pop, Welsh folk and possibly even some Disney tracks! No two concerts will be the same!”
As well as performing in a variety of village halls across Wales, this year’s tour includes pubs, cafes, village shops and church halls.
The tour kicks off at Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdyfi on Wednesday, 10 May, Friday, 12 May at Cletwr, Tre’r-ddol, Saturday, 13 May at Gregynog Hall, at 11am, Tŷ Cemaes at 3pm that day, Criccieth Memorial Hall on 20 May, Neuadd Llan Ffestiniog Hall on 21 May, Rhosygilwen on 15 June and ends in Neuadd Bro Fana in Ffarmers, Ceredigion on Sunday, 18 June.
Full details can be found on www.sinfonia.cymru