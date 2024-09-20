The winner of Aberystwyth Arts Centre Ian McKellen Award 2024 is Rhys Nutting.
Rhys is started studying a BA(Hons) in Sound Technology at The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA). The course started in September.
He will be awarded £500 to go towards the cost of his studies as part of this special award that was set up with funds donated during Sir Ian McKellen’s visit to the Arts Centre in 2019.
Rhys said: “I am honoured to receive the 2024 Sir Ian McKellen Award.
“I have to say a huge thankyou to the Aberystwyth Arts Centre and to Sir Ian McKellen for this opportunity.
“The award's recognition of the technical side of the industry is truly inspiring and will motivate me to thrive in the industry whilst i study my BA(Hons) in Sound Technology at LIPA.
“Aberystwyth Arts Centre ignited my passion for the creative arts, making it a privilege to be selected for this award.”