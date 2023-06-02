AN award set up by Sir Ian McKellen when he visited Aberystwyth is open for new applications.
The Lord of the Rings star performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in 2019 and donated all the money raised from ticket sales to help support young people in the local community aged between 16-25 who intend to continue their vocational training in the creative arts.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre said: "In honour of such an inspirational man, we established Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Ian McKellen Award.
"This special award is open to a young person between the ages of 16 – 25 who intends to continue their vocational training in the creative arts – including, but not limited to, theatre, dance and the visual arts."
One award of £500 will be given annually to an individual who can demonstrate artistic promise and the passion for their artform, and who are in receipt of a place for study during the following academic year.
Tom Mathias, who received the award in 2022 said: "Being chosen as the recipient of the Ian McKellen Award 2022 is a great honour for me, and marks a step forward in my career as a violinist.
"This award will help in enabling me to continue studying and living in the USA, and I am very grateful to Sir Ian McKellen and the committee for supporting me in this way."
Applications for the 2023 award are now OPEN, the deadline is 6pm Sunday 9 July.