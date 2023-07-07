Milly Jackdaw presents a fusion of traditional storytelling, physical theatre, music and ceremony in this solo performance based on the life of Myrddin and his encounters with magical animals.
Explore the living myth, and its relevance to our current times through tales which generate insight and understanding as well as restoring a sense of meaning, wonder and hope.
We find Myrddin seeking the sanctuary of an apple tree, a remedy for disturbing futuristic visions triggered by the Battle of Arderydd. He befriends a wolf and a pig and the stories they tell each other unearth deep memories of an ancient sow goddess, a gallant quest involving the pursuit of the giant boar Twrch Trwyth, Myrddins own early life and his mysterious conception.
Two thousand years later a young single mum receives a visitation that will influence the course of her life and ultimately lead her to Wales on a quest for the living myth of Myrddin and the primal power of the land.
Ultimately it is a call to re-evaluate the stories we tell ourselves and to discover codes, hidden till the time is right for revelation.
See Mochyn Myrddin/Merlin’s Pig at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 13 July, at 7.45pm.