Corris Railway Society’s annual Model Railway Exhibition takes place on 24 and 25 August at Y Plas, Machynlleth.
Organiser Bill Newton has included something for everyone.
A Brio trains layout offers hands-on experience. Older visitors will get nostalgic at a layout featuring items from the days of the O gauge Hornby tinplate marque.
Models depicting aspects of narrow gauge railways in miniature form, ranging from the most popular scale, 009, through to large 16mm models, an 009 set-up using a toilet bowl to mount the track, and other layouts will represent standard gauge railways, modelled in N, 00 and O scales.
Kate Packham returns from Devon with her jewellery and items made from recycled glass. Ian Cross will sell second-hand railway books. Other vendors will also be present.
Profits from the exhibition help with the revival of Corris Railway.
Trains will run from therem both days, at 11am, 12 noon, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.
The exhibition runs from 10am-4.30pm.