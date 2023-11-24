Ease into Christmas in the company of the soulful voice and effervescence of Natasha Watts.
Performing with her trio and armed to charm with a night of classic Bond anthems sprinkled with a seasonal coating of Christmas celebration – shaken not stirred, Natasha will perform live on stage at Mwldan in Cardigan on Saturday, 9 December at 7.30pm.
Now local to Cardigan, Natasha, is a leading light in the UK and international soul and funk scene, performing alongside soul music royalty and garnering numerous awards over the course of her career. Natasha performs at Mwldan after wowing audiences with her astonishing vocals at Other Voices festival in Cardigan earlier this year.
For this show, Natasha picks her favourite tracks from the cinematic world of James Bond, delivered in her own unique style… licence to thrill!