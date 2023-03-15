President of the National Library of Wales, Ashok Ahir said: ”The Wales Broadcast Archive Centre is not only a century of Welsh broadcasting history, but a century of Welsh history. And for the first time in that century, it’s available for the people of Wales to enjoy. Across our hundreds of thousands of clips donated by BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C, we have stories from every corner and every community in Wales. Some are stories as they were told to Wales, others are stories that have been told by Wales. People will be able to see themselves in the stories that they see and hear. We want people to come and learn, share and enjoy the history of Wales, not only in Aberystwyth, but all across Wales.”