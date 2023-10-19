Look no further for things to do with a chilling twist this autumn. MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism) has collated the following round-up of spooky events taking place across the region in the lead up to Halloween and during the half term school break. For more inspiration, head to visitmidwales.co.uk
Terror Mountain 2023
13, 20, 21, 26, 28 and 31 October
Silver Mountain Experience, Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 3AB
Wales’ biggest Halloween event returns for 2023, ready to terrify those brave enough to visit during October.
Set in an old Victorian mine just outside Aberystwyth, the award-winning Terror Mountain returns for its eighth year, ready to bring nightmares to life with a horde of frightening creatures.
Set to be the biggest year yet, visitors can experience five frighteningly immersive live action horror attractions, as well as a food, a bar and so much more.
Terror Mountain is bringing a horrifying new addition to the line-up in 2023, in the form of apocalyptic thriller Sanctum.
Visitors can take shelter in one of the last safe places on earth, as they seek shelter against a terrifying throng of demons trying to end humanity. Will you see the light of day again?
Alongside Sanctum, the award-winning attraction KILLERZ returns to Terror Mountain 2023. Get ready to be a part of an exciting new horror film being shot on location at Terror Mountain, but there’s something the director isn’t telling you…
Winner of Best Original Concept and Idea at the 2023 ScareCON SCAR Awards, KILLERZ is not one for the feint hearted. As well as KILLERZ, there will be some returning favourites including the terrifying Summoning, where visitors witness a séance that goes horribly wrong.
Only the bravest of souls will venture into the forest, as rumours are rife that The Coven has returned, and they’re looking for new blood sacrifices. There is also a chance to experience a paranormal investigation at Haunted: Live – what could possibly go wrong in a haunted Victorian mine?
Don’t miss your chance for an epic night of terrifying fun this October.
Tickets are strictly limited and sold out in 2022, so pre-book online now.
The Mysterious Maze of Monstrous Mysteries
23 October to 5 November, 10am to 5pm
King Arthur’s Labyrinth, Corris Craft Centre, Corris, Machynlleth, Powys, SY20 9RF
The Welsh Legends Maze at King Arthur’s Labyrinth has been taken over this Halloween, with spooky quests and fun for all ages.
Dressed up Dragons – For younger children there’s nine dragons dressed ready for Halloween. Find them all to reveal the hidden Halloween phrase.
Cold Case Conundrums – For older children and adults, discover the chilling scenes and unearth the answers to these cold cases.
The Grizzly Gazette – For older teenagers and adults, uncover the puzzling clues to complete the front page of the Grizzly Gazette Newspaper, just don’t lose yourself along the way...
Book your tickets online. Due to the nature of some of the Halloween Quests, not all of them are suitable for all ages. Please enquire.
Bala Lake Railway Halloween Trains
28 and 31 October - Trains depart from Llanuwchllyn at 5.30pm and 6.45pm
Bala Lake Railway, Llanuwchllyn Station, Llanuwchllyn, Bala, Gwynedd, LL23 7DD
Take a spooky trip on Bala Lake Railway as far as the train is able go before disaster strikes and the crew are forced to turn back.
Beware as your train will be stopping at the little used and haunted Flag Halt on its return, stopping briefly at the witches’ coven before returning to the safety of Llanuwchllyn.
Stations are decorated and fancy dress is encouraged.
Two special services will run at 5.30pm and 6.45pm from Llanuwchllyn to Glan Llyn where you will be entertained by the resident ghosts and ghouls.
Talyllyn Railway Halloween Steam and Scream
30 and 31 October, 4.30pm and 6.30pm; fun for younger visitors between 3pm and 4pm.
Talyllyn Railway Gorsaf Wharf Station, Tywyn, Gwynedd, LL36 9EY
Join Talyllyn Railway, if you dare, for a ghoulish evening train ride to Dolgoch Woods.
The fun starts at 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Pre-booking is essential and please ensure you arrive 30 minutes before your train departs.
Dress appropriately for the weather – there is little shelter in the woods – and it’s recommended to bring a torch!
There’s also something for the younger Monster Squad between 3pm and 4pm: decorate your own devilishly delicious biscuit and pumpkin colouring to scare away those ghosts.
Gregynog Halloween Trail
28 October to 5 November, 10am to 4pm
Gregynog Hall & Gardens, Tregynon, near Newtown, Powys, SY16 3PL
Get ready for a spectacularly spooky October half term at Gregynog Hall as the famous mid Wales country estate’s wild woods are transformed into a Haunted Halloween Trail.
Halloween Trail sheets will include a special Halloween-themed drink and treat – and will be on sale at Gregynog’s Courtyard Café which will be open from Saturday, 28 October to Sunday, 5 November between 10am and 4pm, as well as a café menu of Halloween specials.
No need to book in advance. You’ll need your wellies on for walking in the woods and keep your eyes wide open for lots of surprises along the trail!
Pumpkins and face painting in the Painting Shed alongside Gregynog’s lily pond.
Fancy dress welcome.