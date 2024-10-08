The fifth Gŵyl Lyfrau Aberaeron Book Festival takes place at Aberaeron Memorial Hall from 19-20 October.
The opening address at the free, bilingual event will be given by Wales’ first National Poet, Gwyneth Lewis, who will also read from her new memoir, ‘Nightshade Mother’.
In addition to author readings, book launches, interviews, discussion panels, and a book fair, workshops for aspiring writers will also take place.
Crime Cymru’s Sarah Ward will chair a crime writing panel including Louise Mumford and ‘Teifi Valley Coroner’ author, Alis Hawkins.
‘Pobol Y Cwm’ actor and scriptwriter Geraint Lewis will be questioned by Clwb Darllan Dyffryn Arth on screen work career, recent plays and short stories and forthcoming novel.
Author interviews include Richard Wyn Jones on his history of Plaid Cymru and political thought, Russ Williams on Wales’ legends, folk lore and urban myths, New Quay’s Thomas Leworthy on growing up in Nanternis and Lampeter, serving in Royal Navy submarines and the Rhodesian Air Force, Louise Bretland-Treharne on surviving 20 years trapped in a mental health institution, and wildlife presenter and scientist Dr Rhys Jones on his inspiring journey.
Dark crimes feature in new books from Judith Barrow and Sarah Ward; Natalie Ann Holborow and Kathy Miles launch new poetry volumes, with Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch and Karen Gemma Brewer joining them on a poets’ panel; and L E Fitzparick will present Catrin Kean and Sophie Buchaillard from Welsh women’s press, Honno.
Joint organiser Niki Brewer, of Aberaeron’s independent bookshop Gwisgo Bookworm, says: “The ethos of the festival is to celebrate and promote the writing, writers and publishers of west Wales, in both Welsh and English. We aim to highlight the wealth of talent on our doorstep and thanks to the generous help of the authors, and support from the shop, entry to the festival is entirely free.”
For aspiring and developing authors there are four creative writing workshops, led by Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch and Natalie Ann Holborow on Saturday, and Judith Barrow and Kathy Miles on Sunday.
Visit GwisgoBookworm.co.uk for more, including the pre-festival music night (17 October).