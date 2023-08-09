The Criccieth Starlight Players are on the lookout for men to join their theatre group.
Formed in 1974, the society has a thriving membership, but could always do with a few more men.
Their next production is the January pantomime Robinson Crusoe and the show’s producer, Kate Dunn, is on a recruitment drive.
“We are fortunate to have some very talented and committed members but always find that women far outnumber the men,” she said. “Indeed our current summer play, Curtain Up, on Tuesday evenings is a cast of five women so I’m thinking the men need to redress the balance in the panto.
“Together with my director Ben Rosen, we will need to cast a whole range of characters, some of which can be played by either male or female (in true panto tradition). But we are keen to be able to secure men to play the parts of big-hearted Dame Fanny Crusoe, the bumbling Alderman Grabbit, and the evil pirate Captain Creep.
“There are a whole host of other parts that could also be played by males, including a wise-cracking parrot, the dopey comedy duo of Cedwick and Wodwick, the pirate crew and the hero himself, Robinson Crusoe.
“I’m in the process of ‘twisting the arms’ of some former members to rejoin, but we’d love to see new faces at our script readings which are detailed below.
“Come on – you know you want to!”
A read-through for the show will take place on Sunday, 20 August at 7.30pm and again on Tuesday, 19 September at 7.30pm in the Green Room, Neuadd Goffa Criccieth Memorial Hall.