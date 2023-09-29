Aberystwyth Arts Centre has a packed programme this week, including an evening with Status Quo legend Francis Rossi.
Francis is taking up his acoustic guitar to bring you a selection of well-known hits and some previously not-performed-live-before tunes.
He is undertaking a massive 101-date tour this year that kicked off on 24 March in Wimborne and closes on 11 November. Before then he will bring the show to Aberystwyth next Wednesday, 11 October, at 8pm, for a unique evening in which Francis will reprise fan favourites from a remarkable 50-plus year career.
Expect original-style, acoustic versions of Quo classics, threaded together with chat in this music-based evening.
Francis said: “This is a very different show and I’ll be playing many of the hits that people have always loved to hear live, and some songs that have had much less of the limelight over the years. And of course, I do love to talk, so I’ll be telling some stories along the way”.
Limited numbers of VIP packages are available for those wishing to meet Francis before the show.
Claiming space on a dance floor for one, she writes stories of her past, present and future, in speech, in electrical tape and in movement.
You are the Sun on Tuesday, 10 October (10.30am, 11.45am and 2pm) is a very first opera for babies and grown-ups that explores the magic of nature.
Combining the joy of gentle classical singing and sensory play, it is an invitation to see beauty in the smallest things and to let plants be our guides.
Celebrate the gift of nature as we conjure a world out of breath, water, sunlight and soil in this magical musical adventure for little ones, from newborn to two years old.
Carwyn on Wednesday, 11 October (7.30pm) explores the enigma of a multi-layered man; a man ahead of his time who was alone in a crowd.
A man uncomfortable in his own skin, of whom it is said very few truly knew him, knew what made his heart beat and his mind tick.
In his 53 years, rugby player Carwyn James made an incredible, indelible impact on his homeland, and yet is somewhat forgotten.
A man who adored sport, culture and politics, a man who adored Wales; a man who beat the mighty All Blacks with three different teams.
Carwyn is also on at Theatr Felinfach on Tuesday, 10 October.