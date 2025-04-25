Police have arrested two men on suspicion of theft and counterfeit offences.
North Wales Police Gwynedd North said they had seized “a large quantity” of items in Bangor.
Sharing photographs of some of the seized items, a spokesperson for NWP Gwyned North said on social media: “Two adult males have been arrested by the #Clear, Hold, Build team after a large quantity of Tobacco and Aftershave was seized during a stop and search on Bangor High Street.
“The items seized are suspected to be both stolen and counterfeit.
“The team will continue to act on information received from the community and encourage anyone with information or concerns around criminality to contact us via Webchat, 101 or via CrimeStoppers 0800 555 111 (100 per cent anonymous).”