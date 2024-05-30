Coleg Ceredigion students will perform their version of Mel Brooks’ ‘Young Frankenstein’ at Aberystwyth’s Castle Theatre.
Two performances have already sold out but tickets are still available for Thursday, 6 June at 7pm and on Friday, 7 June at 2.30pm.
Young Frankenstein is a classic comedy film directed by Mel Brooks. He also co-wrote it with Gene Wilder who played Dr Frederick Frankenstein in the original 1974 release.
Tickets are £12 and available through Eventbrite.
“This is an ideal project for the creative, proactive, and exceptionally talented group of young performers under my direction,” said Carl Lewis, performing arts lecturer at Coleg Ceredigion.
“Given that it involves musical theatre and mastery of all three theatrical disciplines, it is providing an opportunity to challenge and enhance each learner's performance skills.
”Musical theatre involves choreography, dance, physical comedy such as slapstick humour, comedy falls and exaggerated movements with an emotional range and depth to convey the complexity of the characters.”