If you’ve ever wanted to see two people riding a 7ft swan as part of an outdoor theatre experience, now is your chance!
Gary and Pel will pedal into the hearts of audiences in Aberystwyth this week, inviting them to slow dance, snap some piccys and take a romantic ride on their 7ft swan pedalo.
Get ready to fall ‘Swan in Love’ in this picturesque swantacular walkabout performance.
With a playlist created by Welsh DJ ‘DirtyPop’, the music features instrumental and Welsh language tracks.
Commissioned by the Wales Outdoor Arts Consortium, supported by Articulture and the Arts Council of Wales, Swan in Love comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday at 12pm and 2pm.