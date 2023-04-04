Performed by the group on Thursday, 6 April at 7.30pm and Saturday, 8 April at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, take a trip through Vanity Fair with spiky, ambitious Becky Sharp; the determined, caring Amelia Sedley; the card playing, love struck soldiers, George Osborne and Rawdon Crawley; and the steady, reliable William Dobbin, this Easter. Together with a host of other entertaining characters – the overbearing Sir Pitt Crawley, the hypocritical Lord Steyne, the warring business men John Sedley and George Osborne senior – they embark on a topsy-turvy, snakes and ladders journey through the turbulent world of the early 1800s. Even Napoleon’s famous defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, gets a look in!