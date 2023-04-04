Aberystwyth Arts Centre Community Theatre Group’s production of Vanity Fair, a show based on William Thackeray’s famous novel of the same name, takes place this week.
Performed by the group on Thursday, 6 April at 7.30pm and Saturday, 8 April at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, take a trip through Vanity Fair with spiky, ambitious Becky Sharp; the determined, caring Amelia Sedley; the card playing, love struck soldiers, George Osborne and Rawdon Crawley; and the steady, reliable William Dobbin, this Easter. Together with a host of other entertaining characters – the overbearing Sir Pitt Crawley, the hypocritical Lord Steyne, the warring business men John Sedley and George Osborne senior – they embark on a topsy-turvy, snakes and ladders journey through the turbulent world of the early 1800s. Even Napoleon’s famous defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, gets a look in!
Director, Tom O’Malley said: “I have been really impressed by the creative skill and commitment of our community actors, supported by the immensely talented team at the arts centre. We hope Vanity Fair will add relaxation and entertainment to people during Easter Week!’
This adaptation is by Richard Hogger and Tom O’Malley. Their previous arts centre credits include Mr Mayhew’s London (2016) and Dot and Billy (2019).