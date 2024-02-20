Dolgellau Music Club will welcome three talented musicians to Meirionnydd on Friday.
The Pleyel Ensemble – a Manchester-based pool of professional players – has had a fruitful relationship with the club including, most memorably of all, providing the last concert before lockdown in March 2020, when they gave fine performances of the Schubert Octet and Mozart Clarinet Quintet.
Heather Bills was the cellist on that occasion, and she returns for a recital by the Pleyel Sring Trio in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor at 7.30pm on Friday, 23 February, led by violinist Sarah Ewins.
Sarah led the Pleyel Horn Trio back in February 2016.
The trio is completed by violist David Aspin, making his Dolgellau debut.
This is actually the first string trio as such the club has hosted, and there is wonderful repertoire to choose from.
Opening with a piece by Pleyel himself – a contemporary of Mozart who outlived him and went on to found the famous firm that made pianos for Chopin – the group will go on to play works by Beethoven, Schubert, Dohnányi and Arnold Cooke (1906–2005), who is only now gaining the reputation he deserves thanks to modern recordings.
Some of these are by the Pleyels, to acclaim – they ‘show us clearly the fine quality of his music’.