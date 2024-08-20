Talybont contemporary handweaver Llio James will take part Cardigan’s Craft Festival Wales (6-8 September).
Llio is one of many makers who will demonstrate their craft over the weekend. She will also do a talk and exhibit/sell her work on a stand.
Llio said: “It’s think it’s inspirational to have an event like Craft Festival Wales coming to Cardigan Castle.
“This is the first time the festival is being held in west Wales, and the standard of contemporary craft that will be on display and for sale will be so high. The makers exhibiting, the people that you’ll meet, will be the best in the UK.
“Having this event come to Ceredigion is something I’m really happy to be a part of, and hopefully it will also inspire other makers in the area to apply to take part next time.
“When you’re a maker, it’s great to work in your studio space, but the highlight is taking your work out to show people – and to have the opportunity to chat with customers about how things are made.
“When I was younger, I’d have loved to have had the chance to meet professional makers locally, and to hear directly from them about their skill, and explore how their work is made. That insight would have been really inspiring for me".
Craft Festival Wales is at Cardigan Castle, on Friday, 6, Saturday, 7 and Sunday, 8 September.
The event will showcase 80 makers from across the UK – including jewellery makers, potters, furniture makers, textile artists, glassmakers and more – all selling their finely made unique products directly to the public.
Tickets from £7 online in advance. Children under 18 enter free. Visit www.craftfestival.co.uk/wales