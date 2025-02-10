TEDx is returning to Aberystwyth for its seventh season this month.
The volunteer-run TEDxAberystwyth is set to host another full day of talks on Saturday 22 February on this year's theme, ‘My seaside town’.
All the 15 speakers will have local connections, spanning from seaweed experts to glass artists, sustainability consultants to death doulas exploring topics including anthropology, economics, health and grief.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We chose the theme ‘My seaside town’ (Fy Nhref ar Lan y Môr) because we feel like in the current unstable and changing global climate, the power lies in leaning into the local connections to nurture us and help us find solutions to these big issues.
“That is why our speakers are local and will talk about a variety of topics, from environment, science, food and women entrepreneurship.
“We hope that this year's TEDxAberystwyth can provide people with inspiration for the year, some fresh ideas and maybe even hope!”
The speakers include self-described ‘disruptor’ and entrepreneur Zoe Whitman discussing ‘Why the hourly rate is killing female potential’.
Bruce Wight is an economics lecturer at Aberystwyth University who will be speaking on ‘The economics of a great night out’.
Glenn Cosby, a head of sixth form and founder of coaching business Thusky, will be speaking about how he has been rethinking education and student wellbeing in his talk, ‘Stop nagging!’.
The globally successful TED Talks seminars have become world-renowned in the last decade or so.
However TEDx describes itself as a program of local, self-organised and non-profit events.
It brings a TED Talk-like experience of multidisciplinary lectures from ‘inspiring’ speakers.
The event will take place from 10-3.30pm at Arad Goch on Bath Street in Aberystwyth.