Described as ‘The Mighty Boosh for kids’ the Kid Carpet Super Mega Rockin' Rock Show comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 27 March (2pm).
Having released five albums, performed alongside acts like Arcade Fire and worked with film director Alex Cox, Kid Carpet turned his hand to live theatre.
Will you win the Grand Dance Contest or the Penguin Race? What noise does a Hedgehog make? And can you catch the floating sandwich?
This lively, interactive, entertaining show contains a unique mix of live music, performance, comedy, animation and ping pong balls. Classic tracks from Kid Carpet include: Gorilla, Poo in the Forest and Golden Eagle.
Kid Carpet said: “I find a lot of work for children to be either very twee, over sweetened or super safe. I think that there is a place for something wilder which embraces the excited chaos of childhood. So I put a punk DIY attitude at the heart of my work for families.”
Suitable for ages 3+