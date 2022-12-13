Finding Refuge is a new book containing the stories of many people who fled to Wales to escape the Nazis.
The book is designed to resonate with those who have personal experience of similar situations, those looking to understand the refugee experience, young people investigating Welsh and European history and the stories of their ancestors, as well as the general history reader.
There are stories of child migrants, artists and doctors, and the inheritance of the second generation – of Gwrych Castle, where 200 young people were accommodated; of a school for Czech immigrants in Llanwrtyd Wells; of working in Llangollen and photographing the life of the Rhondda Valley; of love affairs and darker deeds.
Their stories are harrowing and sad, but also funny and entertaining.
In their own words, they paint a picture of their encounters with different Welsh people, and with Wales as a geographical place and a political entity.
There is a chapter about a family who resettled in Aberystwyth.
The book also features Ghofran Hamza, a Syrian woman who also settled in Aberystwyth with her family.
This is part of a smaller piece at the end of the book where Andrea comments on more recent stories of refugees settling Wales.