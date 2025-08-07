His career trajectory since those early days has been meteoric - releasing his debut album in 2013 and in 2014 being awarded the prestigious ECHO Klassik award. In 2021 he performed in the UK for the first time and in 2023 he made his debut at what is maybe the world’s most famous classical music festival - the BBC Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall, getting rave reviews for his ‘stylish’ and ‘zesty’ playing.