THE Wardens’ pantomime returns to Aberystwyth in January - oh yes it does! - and the cast and crew of the popular company cannot wait.
They return with Mother Goose, a show they had hoped to present last January but Covid restrictions forced them to postpone the production with just weeks to go. Their last show, in January 2020, was Peter Pan. Previously they have presented Aladdin, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Jack and the Beanstalk and many more fantastic pantomimes, as well as many plays including Calendar Girls and Noises Off.
Rehearsals for this year’s show are in full swing once again, and the pantomime is set to open at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 6 January.
Richard Cheshire (pictured) is the director. He has also written the script and plays the part of the dame, Mother Goose. Appearing alongside him are Ioan Guile as Pickles, Theresa Jones as Lady Lucre, Carl Ryan as Demon Rotten Egg, Alex Neil and Nick Allen as Track and Trace, Jordan Ainslie-Rogers is Jack, Yoyo Baron, Jill, Julie McNicholls Vale, Fairy Hapus, Donna Clement Richards and Bob McIntyre are King and Queen and Helena Jones is Priscilla the goose.
When Demon Rotten Egg tries to trick Mother Goose, Fairy Hapus and her friends fight back - Oh yes they do! But will good triumph over evil? You’ll have to wait and see!
It’s 40 years since the Wardens performed their first pantomime and they have been thrilling audiences ever since. The cast and crew come from Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas and give up their time for free to present their annual pantomime.
The volunteer members of the Wardens’ board work throughout the year planning each production, aiming each time to present a bigger, brighter, more spectacular production than ever before, with professional pantomime director Richard guiding them through the process.
Elinor Powell returns this year as the show’s musical director, teaching the company - which includes two groups of talented local children - great songs and harmonies. Elinor will also be on hand at every performance to lead her brilliant band.
Completing this year’s creative team is choreographer Lorna Lowe who has been putting the principals, dancers and chorus through their paces to create fabulous routines.
Richard hopes the show will bring joy to Aberystwyth this January. He said: “We know that times are difficult and challenging but we believe our pantomime is just the tonic to cheer everyone up.
“Mother Goose is my favourite pantomime and I can’t wait to get back on the stage as dame with this stellar cast.
“The show is packed with jokes and fun routines, and Elinor Powell and Lorna Lowe as musical director and choreographer respectively have taught us some great songs and dance routines.
“There are spectacular sets, costumes, lighting and sound, and people of all ages will love Priscilla, our lovely goose.”
This hilarious pantomime is full of festive fun – think spectacle, magic, slapstick comedy and great songs. A perfect feel-good tonic! Tickets are going fast - so don’t miss out.
The show opens on Friday, 6 January and there are performances most days until 21 January, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. There is a signed performance of the show with BSL signer, Ant Evans, on Saturday, 14 January, at 3pm.