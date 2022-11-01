The ‘Welsh Springsteen’ performs in Cardigan
On Thursday, 10 November, Theatr Mwldan welcomes musician Martyn Joseph, a guitar player with a unique percussive style and a powerful voice who has been dubbed ‘The Welsh Springsteen’.
Autumn 2021 saw him releasing a studio album of new material, with songs of both insightful observations of our times, along with more poignant personal reflections.
Also compared to John Mayer, Bruce Cockburn and Dave Matthews, he has created his own style and reputation as a mesmerizing live performer and stands in his own right, built on a reputation for giving what thousands have described as the best live music experience of their lives.
He is hailed as a raconteur weaving tales on topical concerns, as well as stories on the fragility of love, with a magical ability to reach out to his listeners through his passion and humour.
Stunning reviews single him out as an unmissable solo performer whose music stays with you long after the show has ended.
