Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “It’s going to be great to see Theatr Felinfach Performing School bring the musical ‘Mimosa’ to the stage. This production not only highlights the exceptional talents of our young people but also commemorates a significant part of our heritage. The story of the Mimosa and the journey undertaken by our ancestors is a powerful narrative and I encourage everyone to support our young performers and musicians - they are always fab!”