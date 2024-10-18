Theatr Felinfach Performing School is to put on a performance of ‘Mimosa’ by Tim Baker and Dyfan Jones at the end of October at Theatr Felinfach.
This is a story about our ancestors who emigrated to South America in 1865 on the Mimosa, a tea clipper from Liverpool Docks, seeking a better life – but what happened? What was waiting for them on the other side?
This production will bring to the stage, the story of their journey from nearly 160 years ago – all the emotions from start to finish through storytelling and song.
Sioned Thomas, Theatr Felinfach’s Senior Creative Officer and the producer of the musical, said: “We’re excited to stage the musical Mimosa. It’s a performance that will extend the members’ experience as they perform with a live band for the first time ever. We are extremely proud and grateful to be able to a create a partnership with the Ceredigion Music Service to enhance their performance experience of performing a live musical and also bring the story of the Mimosa to life.”
The performing school is for young people aged seven to 18 and meets on Thursday evenings term time. It gives members an opportunity to participate in creative sessions, learn new skills, gain confidence on stage and take part in workshops with professional theatre practitioners.
The cast will also have the opportunity to perform with Ceredigion Music Service under the guidance of the Music Service Manager, Dan Edwards-Phillips, who said: “The opportunity to work alongside Theatr Felinfach and unite brilliant young talent from Ceredigion is a special opportunity. I’m extremely thankful to Dwynwen and all the Theatr staff for reaching out to create a partnership and I’m excited to display something very special.”
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “It’s going to be great to see Theatr Felinfach Performing School bring the musical ‘Mimosa’ to the stage. This production not only highlights the exceptional talents of our young people but also commemorates a significant part of our heritage. The story of the Mimosa and the journey undertaken by our ancestors is a powerful narrative and I encourage everyone to support our young performers and musicians - they are always fab!”
Performances will take place on 30 of October at 2pm and 6.30pm and 1 November at 6.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased from Theatr Felinfach’s website, theatrfelinfach.cymru, or through the Box Office by calling 01570 470697.