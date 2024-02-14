On Sunday, 25 February at 6.30pm, Theatr Mwldan Film Society will be screening Fremont (12A).
Babak Jalali’s playful and melancholy film follows troubled 20-something Donya, an Afghan refugee struggling with insomnia and survivor’s guilt.
Donya was once an Afghan translator who used to work with the US government.
She lives by herself in Fremont, California, in a building with other Afghan immigrants but her routine suddenly changes when she’s promoted to writing the fortunes at her job at a fortune cookie factory in the city.
As her fortunes are read by strangers throughout the Bay, Donya’s longing drives her to send a message out to the world, unsure where it will lead.