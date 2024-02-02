There were a few reasons to celebrate at Theatr Felinfach back in December, including celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NHS as part of the theatre’s Welsh language Christmas performance.
This unique Welsh language community pantomime, which has been staged for over 50 years celebrates individuals coming together to create, socialise and learn new skills.
This year the panto featured on the Welsh Lives TV series which was broadcast on ITV Cymru Wales before Christmas. The programme followed the show’s rehearsal process capturing the atmosphere backstage and giving a glimpse of the opening performance.
Gary Davies, a former member of the panto cast, a prominent member of the script writing team, assistant producer and a member of the backstage crew said: “I have been involved with the pantomime at Felinfach for a number of years, and it was great to share that experience with the audience of Welsh Lives. The panto is a celebration of our communities and of people’s creativity.”
Dwynwen Llywelyn, head of Theatr Felinfach said: “The Welsh panto at Theatr Felinfach may be more familiar to Welsh speakers, but being part of Welsh Lives hopefully highlighted how the work of the theatre can reach wider audiences and share different perspectives of language, cultural and creative community activities.”
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet member for culture added: “Going to watch Panto Felinfach is a ritual for so many of us in Ceredigion.
“It’s always a heartwarming experience – not only in terms of the panto but also getting to watch local actors of all ages enjoy it so much on stage, and knowing that there’s an army of locals behind the scenes ensuring the success of every performance.
“It’s great to think that a wider audience is going to have the positive experience of being part of the panto.”
Welsh Lives, including Theatr Felinfach’s feature, can be found on the ITVX website.