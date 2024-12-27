A folk inspired opera for babies and grown ups exploring the magic of nature is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Combining the joy of gentle classical singing and sensory play, ‘You are the Sun’ is an invitation to see beauty in the smallest things and to let plants be our guides.
Celebrate the gift of nature and help to conjure a world out of breath, water, sunlight and soil in this magical musical adventure for 0–2 year olds.
HurlyBurly Theatre make playful theatrical experiences for babies and adults with classical singing at their heart. Babies are free to be themselves and grown-ups have a chance to relax, bond and play.
Created by Catherine Carter and Sarah Forbes with words and music by Catherine Carter and design by Kirsty Harris. The show has been supported by The Egg (Theatre Royal Bath), Portsmouth Guildhall, Watermans Arts Centre and Arts Council England.
‘You are the Sun’ is on 6 February (10.30am, 11.45am, 2.30pm).