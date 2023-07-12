ABERYSTWYTH Street Food Festival is returning to the town’s marina next month for three days of food-filled fun’.
Despite Aberystwyth Marina falling into administration last week, the organisers of an annual food festival have confirmed this year’s event will take place on the marina site between Friday, 18 and Sunday, 20 August, from 11am until 11pm each day.
Entry is free, but those wanting to attend will need to secure a ticket online.
More than 15 of the best street food traders from across Wales and the UK will be heading to Aberystwyth and Fourpure Brewing Co are sponsoring a live music stage that will host musicians and DJs everyday of the festival.
The festival has started to announce some of the street food traders that will be attending the Aberystwyth festival, which include ‘Two Lads Kitchen’ who will be serving up authentic Afghan street food; 'Ychafi’, bringing you banging fried chicken and ‘Churros Hermanos’ who will be cooking up fresh churros.
You can secure a ticket for each day you'd like to attend and can come in and out of the festival with the same ticket by clicking here.