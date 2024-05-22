For over two years a team of dedicated, highly skilled people have been busy creating a new heritage and arts attraction for Rhayader.
TimeScape Rhayader opened on 23 May, offering tourists a base to explore the history and landscape of the town come rain or shine.
New installations depict fascinating stories from the community, the unique landscape, climate change, sustainable behaviour, folklore, belief, farming, environment, migration and identity.
Cath Allan, CARAD co-director and creative lead on TimeScape Rhayader said: “This project has involved Rhayader’s community at every stage of its development, with over 100 volunteers giving thousands of hours of their time. It’s a brilliant effort and an exceptional achievement!
“Together we’ve created an ambitious and inspiring all-weather heritage and arts attraction that showcases mid Wales and its unique place in Welsh History and on the world stage.
“This new attraction will suit all ages. Included within lots of fascinating new installations is a wonderfully atmospheric Dragon’s Cave, also accessible through a crawl-through tunnel (children or those with good knees only!) which features CARAD’s giant copper dragon sculpture, Queen Belrenin.
“Children can explore and create landscapes and see dinosaurs in their natural habitat. There’s even a digital reconstruction of the Roman marching camp at Esgair Perfedd and Cwm Elan Mine!”
CARAD co-director Krysia Bass said: “We’ve created a unique, immersive environment that incorporates the old Rhayader Folk Museum Collections in new and innovative ways. Some items on display haven’t been seen for over 50 years, and others have never been seen in public.
“TimeScape Rhayader has been in development since lockdown and we couldn’t have done it without the support and trust of the Welsh Government, Elan Links HLF Landscape Scheme, Powys County Council, Rhayader Town Council, Art Fund, Community Foundation Wales, Ashley Family Foundation, Oakdale Trust and Llysdinam Trust.”
CARAD Trustee Peter Cox MBE said: “We’re immensely proud of what we’ve created and want to share it with as many people as possible. When we ran preview tours visitor responses were fantastic and so encouraging.”
Opening hours from 30 May are Thursday-Saturday 10.30am-4pm.