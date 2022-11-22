Ceredigion author Jane Blank teamed up with the Rhiannon Welsh Gold Centre in Tregaron, to introduce her latest novel Nanteos: The Dipping Pool.
The free event at Canolfan Rhiannon saw Jane read extracts from the book and Rhiannon Evans introduce her seasonal jewellery collection. Guests from as far afield as Cardiff and London came to the evening, and found gleaming jewellery, a home-made buffet and an open bar.
Jane’s new novel is a sequel to The Shadow of Nanteos. Nanteos: The Dipping Pool continues the story of the famous Powell family of the haunting 18th Century mansion near Aberystwyth, now a country house hotel. With scenes set in Georgian Machynlleth, Aberystwyth, Tregaron, Strata Florida Abbey and the historic church of Llanbadarn Fawr, the novel explores what life was like for the great gentry families of Ceredigion and for the people who worked on their land, mines and in their mansions.
After guests had refreshed themselves, Rhiannon presented her festive jewellery collection. Made by hand, many of these pieces are unique.
Afterwards, editor Eirian Jones representing publisher, Y Lolfa, introduced Jane, describing how she has recreated a world in which ordinary people struggle to survive, seeking solace in the supernatural, ancient ritual and the frenzied evangelism of the ‘new’ preachers.
From the enigmatic Cwm Einion in the north, to the blasted wastes of the Cambrian Mountains, the Nanteos novels portray this enigmatic time and place in vivid detail.
Life for small business in out of season Ceredigion is harsh, yet Rhiannon and her team are determined to bring life and inspiration to the atmospheric little town on the edge of the great Cors Caron marsh. The launch was the first of a series of special evening events at the centre in conjunction with Wales/Ireland initiative Celtic Routes. More information about this exciting new programme can be found at www.rhiannon.co.uk.
Jane’s novels are widely available from bookshops and online and she can be contacted at www.jane-blank.info.