Jane’s new novel is a sequel to The Shadow of Nanteos. Nanteos: The Dipping Pool continues the story of the famous Powell family of the haunting 18th Century mansion near Aberystwyth, now a country house hotel. With scenes set in Georgian Machynlleth, Aberystwyth, Tregaron, Strata Florida Abbey and the historic church of Llanbadarn Fawr, the novel explores what life was like for the great gentry families of Ceredigion and for the people who worked on their land, mines and in their mansions.