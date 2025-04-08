Tregaron horror writer Tommy Ellis, co-author of Amazon number-two bestselling horror collection, Grisly Deeds, will sign copies at Portmeirion Steampunk Festival.
The festival organised by Aberystwyth’s Stephen and Tomos Fearn, starts on Saturday, 3 May where Tommy will sign copies of his and his wife Margot’s books from 9.30am with fellow authors Drew Halfpenny, DR Miller and Paul Eccentric.
As well as Grisly Deeds and Grisly Deeds 2, Tommy will also sign copies of his other novels, The Puddle People, The Puddle People 2 and Cardigan-based adventure, The Keepers of the Arkle.
Visit steampunk.wales for more, and don’t forget to dress in Victorian finery!
Can’t make the event but still want these books? Gwisgo, Aberaeron has signed copies, or visit tommyellisauthor.wordpress.com.