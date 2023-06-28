TREGARON Carnival is to return this year after a break of three years.
The popular celebration in the town has not taken place due to Covid, but will return to the town’s park on Saturday, 29 July from 2pm.
This year’s Carnival King, Queen and Attendant names were drawn by Martyn Geraint during last month’s Tregaroc music festival.
Carnival King is Harry Evans, Carnival Queen is Emily Evans and Attendants are Magi Lawlor, Nansi Davies, Gwen Evans and Lottie Evans.
The Carnival will be followed by family sports, various stalls, a BBQ and evening entertainment to conclude around 9pm.