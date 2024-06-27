Tregaron author Tommy Ellis has teamed up with his wife, Margot, to pen a new book.
The result of their efforts is the debut, multi-charting, horror short story collection called ‘Grisly Deeds’.
Hoping for moderate success, the couple have been amazed by its popularity – the book has appeared in not one, not two, but three separate bestseller charts simultaneously.
Hitting the number five spot in the Horror Short Stories chart, ‘Grisly Deeds’ almost made it to number three in the British and Irish Literature chart and number two in the Horror Anthologies chart. They said they found this was surprising in itself, but it was who they were sharing a top five spot with that really took their breath away.
At number four in the Horror Short Stories chart was John C Hocking who is authorised to write the official Conan books. Conan the Barbarian was, of course, a Hollywood blockbuster starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.
At number two was Harlan Ellison who, in 1967, wrote what is considered to be the best ever Star Trek episode.
It was the author who took the number one spot, though, that caused the biggest shock, as it was none other than the horrormeister himself, Stephen King, with his latest hit, ‘You Like It Darker’.
Asked what it was like sharing a chart with such big names, Margot said: “If you’d have told me when I was a teenager I’d be in a top five bestseller list alongside Stephen King, I wouldn’t have believed you. I still can’t quite believe it.”
‘Grisly Deeds’ is available as an eBook or paperback from the website tommyellisauthor.wordpress.com or directly from Amazon.
For more information visit tommyellisauthor.wordpress.com.