The audience heard of Eilmer who in about 1010 tried (in vain, needless to say) to fly from the spire of Malmesbury Abbey (there’s now a nearby brewery called The Flying Monk!); of sailor William Taylor’s sweetheart, who dressed as a man to join her beloved at sea only to find he’d betrayed her with another (you can guess the outcome...); and the sad story of Lord Lovel, who on dying of grief became a briar entwined with a rose growing from the grave of his Lady Nancy – happy endings were in short supply!