Triple Harp Society finally gets the chance to hold exhibitions
With the aim of maintaining the unbroken tradition of the Triple Harp – the unique traditional harp of Wales – and to promote our ‘National Minstrelsy’, the Welsh Triple Harp Society was launched at the Llanrwst National Eisteddfod in 2019.
However, almost immediately all impetus and designs for future development and activity were crushed by the pandemic. As restrictions have eased however, the society has geared up again to regain that impetus and direction, and events are again being arranged to realise its goals.
Due to costs, the society will not be hiring a unit on the Eisteddfod Maes in Tregaron this year, but will be exhibiting at Neuadd Capel, Bwlchgwynt in the town.
From Monday, 1 until Wednesday, 3 August, there will be triple harp workshops every morning – ‘Dwylo ar y Deires’, and triples will be available for use – first come, first served!
There will be individual presentations about the triple harp and its music.
The main event of the presentations will be ‘P’nawn Llawen’ (‘A Merry Afternoon’) at 4.30pm on Tuesday, 2 August, a lively concert by the members’ harp ensemble of national music demonstrating its versatility for singing ‘penillion’, dancing and clogging.
The society is proud to announce that during this presentation, it will be installing the renowned harpist Elinor Bennett as honorary president of the society, as an acknowledgement of her keen support of our national instrument over the years.
Some 15 triple harpers from all over Wales and beyond will be taking part, including such names as Robin Huw Bowen, Rhiain Bebb, Cadi Glwys Davies and Mair Tomos Ifans.
