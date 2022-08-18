Abersoch with Love joins Duncan’s other novels: Fairway Tales and Rough Lies – a fictional account of the humorous and often hilarious side of life on and off the fairways of a British golf club; 24 Heures Du Abersoch – three young people from the Llŷn dream of competing at the famous 24-hour Le Mans endurance race; From Abersoch to Chequered Flag is the sequel to 24 Heures Du Abersoch; Heaven’s Above – trouble and strife threaten the tranquillity of the Kingdom’s celestial paradise in 2018! Can ‘Brexodus’ get done?