A new exhibition based on the theme of ‘Outside Edges/Ar yr Ymylon’ at Oriel Tŷ Meirion in Dyffryn Ardudwy.
The work of some very sought after artists feature in the gallery, and the organisers would really like to welcome the local community to come and visit the art.
“Oriel Tŷ Meirion is thrilled to open their latest exhibition exploring the theme of ‘Outside Edges/Ar Yr Ymylon’, which is inspired by the Borderland Visual Arts Group’s touring exhibition,” a gallery spokesperson said.
“The first stop for the touring members (Gill Crozier, Joanne Dale, Stefanie Gundlach, Judith Harrison and Alison Holt) is at Oriel Tŷ Meirion, located on the stunning coastal road between Harlech and Barmouth in the village of Dyffryn Ardudwy.
“Visitors can view the works in the gallery first, which is wonderful for the local community and a real treat for the eye!
“Mima, who has been running the gallery since 2018, has curated a unique mix exclusive to Oriel Tŷ Meirion to incorporate the Borderland Visual Arts group in a one-off collaboration with local artists; artists in residence and Ukrainian refugee artists residing in the region (Alla Chakir and Roman Nedopoke). What a line-up!
“There are several twists and turns to discover in this exhibition. Each artist is inspired by Wales and the Welsh landscape; but within these works you will discover a range of languages, cultures and interpretations to the theme.”
The exhibition continues through to 24 February, and the gallery is currently open part-time on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm.
The artist line-up includes: Sue Barnes, ceramics; Julian Brasington, printmaking; Harri Carmichael, jewellery; Alla Chakir, painting; Gill Crozier, painting; Joanne Dale, mixed media; Iain Davidson, printmaking; Dafydd Davis, painting; Stefanie Gundlach, painting; Judith Harrison, mixed media; Alison Holt, embroidery; Roman Nedopake, painting; Ian Phillips, printmaking; Sorrel Sevier, jewellery; Carol Udale, jewellery and painting; Ann Walker, textile art.