Two-part show from comedian-doctor
Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan has just what the doctor ordered on Saturday, 26 November (7.30pm) when Phil Hammond will be entertaining with a two-part comedy show.
Phil is a doctor, journalist, broadcaster, campaigner and comedian who has presented five series of Trust Me, I’m a Doctor on BBC2 and has appeared regularly on Have I Got News for You, The News Quiz, The Now Show, The One Show and Countdown.
In the first half, Dr Hammond’s Covid Inquiry, Private Eye’s MD and best-selling author of Dr Hammond’s Covid Casebook dissects the pandemic. The more certain someone is about Covid, the less you should trust them.
Do we know what went right and wrong? Could we have prevented it? Why are experts so polarised? Are pandemics here to stay? Can we disagree without hate? Warning. May contain traces of doubt, compassion, humour, nuance and bat poo.
In the second half, How I Ruined Medicine contains the outrageous confessions of a retiring NHS whistle-blower.
“For 37 years I’ve worked in the NHS and exposed its darkest secrets,” said Dr Hammond.
“The NHS is still dangerously understaffed and error-strewn but now everybody knows it. I’ve spawned an army of regulators, lawyers and aggressively informed patients demanding excellent care in a collapsing service. You’re even supposed to know what you’re doing and prove it. How unfunny is that?”
NHS workers can buy discounted tickets for this show, which is recommended for those aged 14 and above.
