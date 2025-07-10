This powerful three-piece covers band come from Mid Wales. With years of experience and an extensive catalogue of songs ranging all the way back to the rock & roll of Chuck Berry and Little Ritchard, through the 70's & 80's touching on Abba, Steppen Wolf & Billy Idol, right up to the more contemporary hits of the 90's & 00's from Pulp, Bon Jovi, Kasabian and much much more, there's something for everyone to enjoy.