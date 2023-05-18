Tywyn Wurlitzer was built in Tonawanda, New Yorka. The three-manual nine-rank Wurlitzer organ was originally installed in the Granada Cinema, Woolwich in London in 1937 where it was officially opened by no less than Reginald Dixon, best known to everyone as ‘Mr Blackpool’. The organ is now owned by John Smallwood of Tywyn who has generously arranged its permanent loan to the people of the town through Tywyn Town Council.