The next Dolgellau Music Club concert, on Friday 3rd November at 7.30pm in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, is an eagerly awaited one.
It will take the form of a joint recital by Ukrainian soprano Khrystyna Makar and north Wales pianist Iwan Owen.
In the context of the war in Ukraine, Khrystyna last year left her husband and parents in Lviv, her home city, in order to come to Wales to give her two sons Denys (17) and Lukian (12) greater security, and also to continue with her career as a professional singer.
She has already performed in halls and festivals across Europe, in cities such as Vienna, Berlin, Hamburg, Dresden, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Munich, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm.
In Wales she has by now sung to acclaim at concerts in Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Machynlleth and at the Senedd.
Her co-recitalist Iwan, in his time at the Royal Northern College, won the Piano Recital Prize (the college’s highest award for piano playing), and earlier this year was awarded the Dorothy Parkinson Memorial Award for Young British Musicians.
He will be accompanying Khrystyna in a varied programme including Baroque pieces by Purcell & Handel; Fair House of Joy and other songs by Roger Quilter; a rich set of songs from Ukraine; and operatic jewels such as Rusalka's Song to the Moon and O mio babbino caro.
As soloist, Iwan will contribute a Beethoven sonata and two of Chopin's finest pieces.
All told, this promises to be another very enjoyable evening following the successful start to the season given by Côr Bro Meirion.
