Listen to jazz and more from mid Wales-based band Glyderau when they come to Cletwr this week.
With jazz, prog rock and folk influences, the members of Glyderau write unique and beguiling music that reflects their own life experience.
Influences from Elgar, medieval music and strange landscapes combine to season an eclectic mix of original music.
The members of Glyderau are Dave Lister on guitar, Roger Deane on drums, Richard Spanswick on keyboards, Francis Stanbridge on bass and Sonya Smith on vocals.
See Glyderau at Cletwr this Friday, 3 March, at 7.30pm.