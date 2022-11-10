Unique offering to the jazz table
Wednesday 16th November 2022 1:00 pm
Awen Ensemble (N/a )
Awen Ensemble are a Leeds based contemporary jazz collective. The seven-piece outfit takes inspiration from modal tradition, spiritual jazz, and folk music from around the globe, creating compositions that are melodically focused and groove driven.
Featuring a vibraphone, spoken word and a Celtic mystique, Awen Ensemble bring a unique offering to the jazz table.
