Cardigan’s Mwldan’s varied programme for March starts with ‘The Gruffalo’.
Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation.
Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets cunning Fox, eccentric old Owl and high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?
For children aged 3 and up and their grown-ups.
See the show on 1 March at 1.30pm and 4pm, and on 2 March at 11.30am and 2.30pm.
Tickets are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk or by phoning the box office on 01239 621200.
Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's timeless masterpiece, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, returns to its roots in a stunning filmed performance at Mwldan on 4 March (7pm), 9 March (3.30pm), and 19 March (7pm).
An incredible cast includes Tim Minchin as Judas Iscariot, Melanie Chisholm as Mary Magdalene, Chris Moyles as King Herod and Ben Forster as Jesus Christ.
Get ready for a night of Blazing Fiddles!
Scotland's favourite folk band return to Mwldan on 5 March at 7.30pm.
The band features the mastery of Jenna Reid from Shetland, Kristan Harvey from Orkney and Rua Macmillan from the Highlands, grounded by the second-to-none, driving accompaniment of Angus Lyon on piano and Anna Massie on guitar.
One of the most lauded and best-loved acts of the Scottish music scene, from the moment the multi award-winning Blazers take to the stage to whisk you off on a thrilling musical journey, you will be in the finest of company.
Whatever the hall - whether of the Royal Albert or highland village variety – they will turn it into the liveliest and warmest of hootenannies.
