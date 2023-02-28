Violinist Mathilde Milwidsky’s 2020 debut CD for Toccata Classics with pianist Sam Haywood (himself a past recitalist in Dolgellau) received widespread acclaim: Mathilde was named Classical Music Magazine’s Artist of the Month, and the CD received glowing reviews –’Milwidsky is simply terrific, her tone, technique, and temperament the ideal mix and balance for these works’.
Her latest release of the two Beethoven Romances for Violin & Orchestra, with the National Symphony Orchestra and conductor Rimma Sushanskaya, was released worldwide on the Guild label and subsequently given a five-star review by Musical Opinion.
Now, sponsored by the Countess of Munster Musical Trust, Mathilde (pictured above) brings to Dolgellau an exciting programme of Ravel, Elgar, Pärt and Bartók with pianist Joseph Havlat, another rising star.
Their recital for Dolgellau Music Club takes place in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor at 7.30pm on Friday, 3 March.
For a taste of how it will end, check out online a performance (by Midori for example) of Ravel’s gypsy showstopper Tzigane. This duo’s rendering is eagerly awaited.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]