This year’s run of the Wardens’ pantomime has come to an end – oh yes it has! – and it was a relief for the group to return to Aberystwyth Arts Centre with Mother Goose, their first show in three years.
Peter Pan in January 2020 was their last – then Covid hit. The Wardens had hoped to present Mother Goose last January, casting and rehearsing the show right up to December 2021, but restrictions on audience sizes in January 2022 meant the show had to be postponed for a year.
So it was with great delight that Mother Goose not only managed to open this year, but also did so well at the box office that an extra performance was added on Tuesday, 17 January, giving people a further chance to buy tickets for what had been previously planned as an 18-show run.
As well as the extra show, the Wardens also put on a signed performance for the deaf community to be able to enjoy the pantomime, with BSL signer Tony Evans joining the cast for their 3pm performance on Saturday, 14 January – as seen above.
The Wardens have announced that they will return next year with Beauty and the Beast.