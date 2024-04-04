A Lampeter University graduate has released collections of poetry.
Peter Donnelly did a degree in English Literature at Lampeter, followed by a MA in Creative Writing.
“I have recently published my first full length collection of poetry, plus a chapbook,” Peter told Maes.
“Both collections feature poems about Lampeter and the surrounding area of Ceredigion.”
Peter was also inspired by poet Gillian Clarke as he explains in a video on our website.
According to the back of ‘Solving the Puzzle’, this collection “invites readers on a journey of introspection and personal connection. Through a series of beautifully crafted poems, Donnelly explores various themes and emotions, creating a cohesive and thought-provoking book.”
It goes on: “Donnelly’s use of imagery and storytelling allows the reader to engage with the poems on a personal level, relating to the experiences and reflections conveyed.”
His other book, ‘The Second of August’, was a joint runner up in the Buzzwords open poetry competition in 2020.
Both are available on Amazon.