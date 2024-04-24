Accompanied by the talented Osian Lewis-Smith on piano/backing vocals and Will Slaney on drums/guitar/backing vocals, they come to Tywyn’s Magic Lantern on Friday, 17 May (9pm, free entry), Dolgellau’s The Torrent on Friday, 24 May (6pm, free entry). She will perform as a solo act on Saturday, 25 May at Stori, Bala (£6 on the door) sharing the stage with Gwilym Bowen Rhys.