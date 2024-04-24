Singer songwriter Floriane tours to Bala, Dolgellau and Tywyn next month.
Floriane started playing music at six years old at the Mistlav Rostrpovitch school of Cogolin in South of France. Since then she has never stopped experimenting, perfecting her craft, playing different instruments and exploring different genres.
The singer songwriter, multi-instrumentalist says she is inspired by Pop/funk/hiphop/folk/jazz, and will touring her original repertoire to north Wales in May.
Floriane's music and lyrics empower listeners to embrace their authentic selves, infusing them with the energy to celebrate, create cherished memories, and navigate a spectrum of emotions.
Accompanied by the talented Osian Lewis-Smith on piano/backing vocals and Will Slaney on drums/guitar/backing vocals, they come to Tywyn’s Magic Lantern on Friday, 17 May (9pm, free entry), Dolgellau’s The Torrent on Friday, 24 May (6pm, free entry). She will perform as a solo act on Saturday, 25 May at Stori, Bala (£6 on the door) sharing the stage with Gwilym Bowen Rhys.