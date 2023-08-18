The Urdd National Youth Theatre Company present the rock musical Deffro’r Gwanwyn, a Welsh adaptation of Spring Awakening by Daf James.
The show comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 1 and Saturday, 2 September.
This will be Y Cwmni’s first production since 2019.
Y Cwmni will include a cast of 24 young people aged between 16 and 25 from all over Wales, as well as a live band and a team assisting with planning and stage management.
Based on Frank Wedekind’s powerful and controversial drama, the production explores sexual awakening, youth rebelling and self-discovery. The production is set in 1891 and includes current music which creates interesting tension and conflict.
Deffo’r Gwanwyn is a colourful and energetic celebration of youth and rebelling. It relates to themes that are still uncomfortable to discuss at times and that in an honest and sharp way.
Directed by Angharad Lee with musical directors Kiefer Jones and Nathan Jones, design by Cory Shipp and choreography by Lara Ward, the show contains strong language and challenging themes; recommended for ages 14 and up. Every performance will be audio described and have BSL interpretation.