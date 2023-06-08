The Welsh Chamber Orchestra will play in Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Great Hall on Thursday, 15 June.
The programme for this concert is Mendelssohn, Sinfonia no 10 in B minor; Gareth Olbunmi Hughes, Tonnau (Waves); Vaughan Williams, Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus; and Schubert, Symphony No 5 in Bb major.
The Welsh Chamber Orchestra was founded to fill the gap in the music making life of Wales between performances of solo and small chamber music ensembles and those of the symphony orchestra.
Since its inception in 1986 it has performed with many of the world’s greatest soloists, undertaken several European concert tours as well as performing throughout the UK.
For many years it was resident chamber orchestra at the Swansea International Concert Series where its innovative policy of giving second performances of works by Welsh composers was highly successful.
It has recorded many TV programmes including a New York Film Festival prize-winning Opera series.
The orchestra’s first commercial CD was a disc of works by William Mathias, two CDs of works by Alun Hoddinott have since been released, and a further CD of Michael Tippett’s works is due to be issued.
A key part of the orchestra’s artistic policy is to perform in those areas in Wales that are relatively ill-served with occasions to hear orchestral music compared to other parts of the country.
The orchestra is proud to be associated with the William Mathias Centre in Caernarfon.
The concert will start at 8pm.